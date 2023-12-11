Travel expert shares tips for busy holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to a report from the American Automobile Association (AAA), a projected 115.2 million Americans are expected to travel for year-end holiday plans.

This marks a notable 2.2% increase compared to the previous year.

Although this number breaks records, it does not surpass the record set in 2019 with 119 million travelers.

Drivers can anticipate comparable or even reduced gas prices compared to the previous holiday season. In 2022, the national average for gas prices on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day stood at $3.10 and $3.20.

Interestingly, average airfare prices also exhibit a slight decrease this year. According to AAA the average roundtrip ticket to Orlando has dipped from $735 to $613, and Las Vegas from $705 to $508, compared to last year.

Travel expert Lindsey Schwimer shared the following tips for those who choose to fly this year.

“Get to the airport early, make sure you’re giving yourself enough time to get through security and to your gate on time,” she said. “Second, know what options you have available before you head to the airport. Know what happens if you are delayed or cancellations and what you’re covered in terms of your airlines policy, in terms of disruptions. Third, if you find yourself delayed or canceled and stranded at the airport, I recommend getting in line at the check-in counter, see what options are available and at the same time call your airline directly, that way someone’s going to be able to get in touch with you and get you rebooked as soon as possible.”

Busiest Airports Expected for the 2023 Holiday Week:

Atlanta (ATL): 1,462,987 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Morning (8am - 12pm)

Denver (DEN): 1,074,634 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Morning (8am - 12pm)

Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW): 1,002,934 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Morning (8am - 12pm)

Los Angeles (LAX): 909,640 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Morning (8am - 12pm)

Orlando (MCO): 829,678 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Morning (8am - 12pm)

Las Vegas (LAS): 784,615 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Early Afternoon (12pm - 4pm)

Phoenix (PHX): 745,770 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Morning (8am - 12pm)

Chicago (ORD): 712,211 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Morning (8am - 12pm)

Miami (MIA): 700,075 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Evening (4pm - 8pm)

New York City (JFK): 698,721 estimated passengers departing; Busiest Times: Evening (4pm - 8pm)

For those exploring alternative modes of travel like buses, trains, and cruises, AAA has seen a significant uptick, exceeding the numbers seen in 2019. More than 4 million Americans are projected to opt for these alternative modes this holiday season.

Whether you choose to fly, drive, or use other public methods of transportation it is important to give yourself ample time and have a plan B.

