Resolution Run to benefit Middlebury Food Pantry

Every penny of your entry goes right to the bottom line so the pantry can purchase bulk food to feed working families in need.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Middlebury Food Pantry is breaking records, but not necessarily in a good way.

The pantry has served a record number of families for the last two weekends in a row, and it needs your help!

You can give non-perishable food items or even monetary donations to the Middlebury Food Pantry at any time, but you can also give back by participating in the annual Resolution Run 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Stroll on Jan. 1.

We were joined on 16 Morning News Now by Pam Bingaman, the executive director Of the Middlebury Food Pantry, and Paula Turk, the director of the Resolution Run. To learn more about the pantry’s needs and the upcoming run, watch the video above!

For more information on donating to the Middlebury Food Pantry, click here. For more information on the Resolution Run and to sign up, click here.

