Reports: Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame starting quarterback Sam Hartman is saying goodbye to college football.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the sixth-year college football veteran will skip the team’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State and prepare for the NFL Draft after he posted a lengthy goodbye video on Instagram.

While Hartman didn’t explicitly say in the video that he was opting out of the bowl game, it was heavily implied.

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame football posted on its X account (formerly known as Twitter) that “it’s peanut butter Angeli time,” implying that backup quarterback Steve Angeli will be getting the start in Hartman’s place on Dec. 29 in El Paso.

You heard the banana, it’s peanut butter Angeli time. #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/oVk7uuX7YC — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 11, 2023

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Hartman leaves college football with 134 career touchdown passes, which tied for third-most in FBS history with Graham Harrell. Meanwhile, his 15,656 passing yards rank fifth all-time.

In his only season in South Bend, the Wake Forest transfer threw for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

