Police investigating after shooting on Poland Street in South Bend

A photo of the scene provided by a witness on Dec. 11, 2023.
A photo of the scene provided by a witness on Dec. 11, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting investigation is underway in South Bend on Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Poland Street. One person has been shot and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word yet on any suspects involved or what might have caused the shooting.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest on the

