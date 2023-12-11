Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 6-year-old Plymouth boy who bravely fought an incurable brain tumor for the last 17 months and three weeks has lost his courageous battle.

Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children, in the summer of 2022. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.

According to a post from his family on the Courage for Carter Facebook page, Carter passed away peacefully in his home early Sunday morning.

“He can now run free and fly high with the airplanes that he loves so much,” his family said in the post. “He knows there’s so many other DIPG angels welcoming him with open arms.”

Carter was a first-grade student at Webster Elementary School in Plymouth. The Plymouth Community School Corporation says Carter “had such an infectious smile and brought so much joy to everyone.”

He was a lover of all things Star Wars and airplanes, had incredible drawing skills, and didn’t go many places without his beloved beanie baby “Chip” by his side. We extend our deepest sympathies to Carter’s family and friends and ask that you keep them in your thoughts.

Carter’s family says that his brain will be donated to science to help find a cure for DIPG.

The Plymouth Community School Corporation says memorial information will be shared when available.

