Advertise With Us

Old Benton Harbor tire shop repurposed as marijuana dispensary

Old Benton Harbor tire shop repurposed as marijuana dispensary opens its doors on Friday, Dec. 8.
Old Benton Harbor tire shop repurposed as marijuana dispensary opens its doors on Friday, Dec. 8.(Robert Novak | The Herald-Palladium)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor store that once allowed motorists to burn rubber will now allow clients to burn marijuana.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the city’s fourth marijuana retail store, First Class Dispo, held its grand opening at 241 E. Main St. on Friday, Dec. 8. The dispensary marks the sixth location for the First Class Cannabis Company, per the report.

Heather Boji, an event planner for First Class, says the dispensary is looking for a local artist who is interested in painting a mural on the shop’s exterior.

Any artist interested in submitting a proposal can do so by emailing media@firstclasscannabisco.com.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: 40s and low rain/snow chances through the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
GoFundMe set up for former Mishawaka family who lost home after Christmas tree caught fire
Indiana BMV announces holiday hours
Catching up with former Notre Dame defender Max Lachowecki
Catching up with former Notre Dame defender Max Lachowecki