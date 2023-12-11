Old Benton Harbor tire shop repurposed as marijuana dispensary

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor store that once allowed motorists to burn rubber will now allow clients to burn marijuana.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the city’s fourth marijuana retail store, First Class Dispo, held its grand opening at 241 E. Main St. on Friday, Dec. 8. The dispensary marks the sixth location for the First Class Cannabis Company, per the report.

Heather Boji, an event planner for First Class, says the dispensary is looking for a local artist who is interested in painting a mural on the shop’s exterior.

Any artist interested in submitting a proposal can do so by emailing media@firstclasscannabisco.com.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 24.

