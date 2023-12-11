Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame starting quarterback Sam Hartman is saying goodbye to college football.

The sixth-year college football veteran will skip the team’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State and prepare for the NFL Draft. The decision comes after he posted a lengthy goodbye video on Instagram that didn’t explicitly state he was opting out of the bowl game, but it was heavily implied.

A team spokeswoman later confirmed the decision to ESPN.

A short time later, the Notre Dame football team posted on its X account (formerly known as Twitter) that “it’s peanut butter Angeli time,” making it clear that backup quarterback Steve Angeli will be getting the start in Hartman’s place on Dec. 29 in El Paso.

Angeli has 272 passing yards and four touchdowns with an interception in five games this season.

You heard the banana, it’s peanut butter Angeli time. #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/oVk7uuX7YC — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 11, 2023

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Hartman leaves college football with 134 career touchdown passes, which tied for third-most in FBS history with Graham Harrell. Meanwhile, his 15,656 passing yards rank fifth all-time.

In his only season in South Bend, the Wake Forest transfer threw for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Hartman came to South Bend from Wake Forest as the ACC’s career leader in touchdown passes, throwing for 110 over five seasons with the Demon Deacons. He is also second in ACC history with 12,967 career passing yards.

