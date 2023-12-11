Notre Dame football hires Mike Brown as new wide receivers coach

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has officially found its next wide receivers coach.

The team announced the hiring of Mike Brown on Sunday. He comes to South Bend from Wisconsin, where he was the associate head coach and wide receivers coach this past season.

He replaces the recently fired Chansi Stuckey.

Brown was the receivers coach at Cincinnati when current Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was the defensive coordinator there.

He played college football at Liberty, where he was a receiver and a quarterback. He also played briefly in the NFL.

