New restaurant opens in former North Shore Inn building in Benton Twp.

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re hungry, there’s a new place to check out in Benton Township!

We’re talking about Hill District, which is located at 107 Higman Park Road — the former location of the North Shore Inn.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, owner Jay Fettig says every appetizer and entree at the restaurant is made from scratch.

The North Shore Inn closed in August, making way for Hill District to move in. There’s a new bar, too. And you can still find a mural of the Jack Nicklaus putt at The Golf Course at Harbor Shores.

The hours of operation are subject to change depending on the season.

For the winter months, Hill District will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For summer hours — starting Memorial Day weekend — Fettig told The Herald-Palladium they will open at 12 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. on weekdays.

For a full look at Hill District’s menu, click here.

