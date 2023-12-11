Miller Poultry, Martin’s to donate over 12,000 pounds of chicken to food bank

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry have partnered to make sure those in need have access to food.

On Wednesday, the companies will donate over 12,000 pounds of chicken at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at 10 a.m. Food pantry officials say the chicken will go a long way.

“Chicken is such a versatile source of protein and continues to be a luxury item at food pantries,” said Marijo Martinec, the executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “We are humbled by this longtime partnership with Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry, who are committed to helping us feed hungry neighbors in northern Indiana and spread joy to those who need it most this holiday season.”

The Food Bank is located at 702 Chapin St., South Bend.

