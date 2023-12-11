Advertise With Us

Miller Poultry, Martin’s to donate over 12,000 pounds of chicken to food bank

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry have partnered to make sure those in need have access to food.

On Wednesday, the companies will donate over 12,000 pounds of chicken at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at 10 a.m. Food pantry officials say the chicken will go a long way.

“Chicken is such a versatile source of protein and continues to be a luxury item at food pantries,” said Marijo Martinec, the executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “We are humbled by this longtime partnership with Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry, who are committed to helping us feed hungry neighbors in northern Indiana and spread joy to those who need it most this holiday season.”

The Food Bank is located at 702 Chapin St., South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

South Bend Medical Foundation opens new blood donor center
Indiana BMV announces holiday hours
$1.5M provided for courthouse renovation in Cassopolis
AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day...
Travel expert shares tips for busy holiday season
Travel expert shares tips for busy holiday season