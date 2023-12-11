Michiana Unsolved: Help identify a woman’s remains

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is exploring new advancements in DNA and DNA Genealogy testing with the goal of identifying the remains of a woman who was found back in 2007.

It’s new information that’s being shared exclusively with WNDU.

16 years ago on Sept. 29, 2007, a South Bend resident was cutting grass in a vacant lot just off Lincoln Way West in the 600 block of N. Blaine Street. It was around 2 p.m. when he found what he believed were human remains, and that’s when the police were called.

“At the scene, there really was not a lot of evidence for them to process,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “There were no personal items found with the body, so there really weren’t a lot of details. It was sent for an autopsy. So, even on scene, investigators were not able to identify whether the body was that of a man or woman’s.”

Extensive testing was able to provide more information about who this individual was. She was African American female between the ages of 25 and 45. She was approximately 5′3″, she was light to average build, and the estimated time of death was spring of 2007.

(Michiana Crime Stoppers)

“So, the front left tooth, somewhat, and the tooth that is directly next to that front left tooth was chipped and it protruded outward some.” Lt. Miller says. “Those features would have been visible when she was living and as well as potentially the nose. With that being broken it would have had a curve to it or a little bit of a twist to it.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined, and that is why investigators need your help.

If you know anything or know of a missing woman in the early months of 2007, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

Every single tip is 100% anonymous.

Meanwhile, Christine Karsten spoke with Lt. Miller about DNA and DNA genealogy testing and where the department is right now with it. You can watch their full conversation about it in the video below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.