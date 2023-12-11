Indiana BMV announces holiday hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you need to get home for the holidays, you might want to finalize those travel plans now!

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has released its holiday hours, which includes branch closures for the entirety of Christmas weekend.

The BMV will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will also be closed from Saturday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 1., for New Year’s.

The BMV also wants to remind customers that they can still complete over a dozen common transactions at its Connect kiosks or online here.

To view a list of branch hours by location, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.