Advertise With Us

Indiana BMV announces holiday hours

(WAVE News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you need to get home for the holidays, you might want to finalize those travel plans now!

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has released its holiday hours, which includes branch closures for the entirety of Christmas weekend.

The BMV will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will also be closed from Saturday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 1., for New Year’s.

The BMV also wants to remind customers that they can still complete over a dozen common transactions at its Connect kiosks or online here.

To view a list of branch hours by location, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: 40s and low rain/snow chances through the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
GoFundMe set up for former Mishawaka family who lost home after Christmas tree caught fire
Catching up with former Notre Dame defender Max Lachowecki
Catching up with former Notre Dame defender Max Lachowecki