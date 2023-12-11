Hundreds light candles at Pinhook Park to remember lost loved ones

The annual Angel of Hope candle lighting remembrance honors parents, siblings, and children who have passed away.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are filled with joy and wonder. But when families have an empty seat at the table, remembering that missing loved one is important.

Hundreds gathered at Pinhook Park in South Bend on Sunday night for the annual Angel of Hope candle lighting remembrance to honor parents, siblings, and children who have passed away.

The event fell in line with Compassionate Friends’ Worldwide Candle Lighting day, where people gathered to light a candle and say the names of those they have lost all around the globe.

“A lot of us have lost our kids in different ways,” said Julie Harris, board member for Angel of Hope. “So, there are several groups that are available, but the Angel of Hope — we’re open to anyone. We’d be happy to help anyone in any way we could. Your angels are going to watch over you forever, and one day you’ll be reunited.”

Angel of Hope Memorial Garden was dedicated in 2001 as a place of comfort for those who are grieving. Engraved memorial bricks comprise the walkway leading to the garden.

For more information, visit Angel of Hope’s website or Facebook page.

