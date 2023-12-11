Advertise With Us

Huge fire destroys abandoned high school in Gary

Picture of fire destroying school in Gary
Fire rips through Ralph Waldo Emerson High School in Gary(WMAQ)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - A huge fire ripped through an abandoned high school in Gary early Sunday morning, Dec. 10.

The old Ralph Waldo Emerson High School closed in 2008, but remained on the National Register of Historic Places.

Several fire departments in the Gary area battled the huge blaze for several hours.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Arson investigators were also called to the scene, but no determination yet on the fire’s cause.

People who live near the school have complained that the abandoned building has become riddled with criminal activity.

WNDU.com will keep you updated on any new information about this fire.

