Goshen Police Dept. remembers fallen officer on 25th anniversary of his death

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Police Department is paying tribute to one of its officers who was killed in the line of duty.

Dec. 11, 2023, marks 25 years since Patrolman Thomas E. Goodwin was shot and killed in the line of duty.

According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, Goodwin served as an officer for eight years. The department says his memory remains deeply cherished.

A brief ceremony was held Monday morning in front of the police department to pay tribute to Goodwin.

