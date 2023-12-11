GoFundMe set up for former Mishawaka family who lost home after Christmas tree caught fire

SEBRING, Fla. (WNDU) - A former Mishawaka family needs some help after their Christmas tree caught fire and destroyed their home.

Rebecca Kendall and her 7-year-old daughter now live in Florda. They managed to escape the fire after the family cat woke them up. The cat later died of smoke inhalation.

Kendall’s son, Alex Torres Rios, still lives in Mishawaka.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family get back on its feet. If you’d like to donate, click here.

