GoFundMe set up for former Mishawaka family who lost home after Christmas tree caught fire

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBRING, Fla. (WNDU) - A former Mishawaka family needs some help after their Christmas tree caught fire and destroyed their home.

Rebecca Kendall and her 7-year-old daughter now live in Florda. They managed to escape the fire after the family cat woke them up. The cat later died of smoke inhalation.

Kendall’s son, Alex Torres Rios, still lives in Mishawaka.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family get back on its feet. If you’d like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: 40s and low rain/snow chances through the weekend

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will make another push towards 50 degrees by Friday

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Indiana

Indiana BMV announces holiday hours

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has released its holiday hours, which includes branch closures for the entirety of Christmas weekend.

News

Catching up with former Notre Dame defender Max Lachowecki

Catching up with former Notre Dame defender Max Lachowecki

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Notre Dame men’s soccer team is playing for a national championship tonight in Louisville. We caught up with former player Max Lachowecki, who knows what it's like to play for this program when the stakes are high after winning a national title with the Irish in 2013.

Latest News

News

GoFundMe set up for former Mishawaka family who lost home after Christmas tree caught fire

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Travel expert shares tips for busy holiday season

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Michigan

Old Benton Harbor tire shop repurposed as marijuana dispensary opens its doors on Friday, Dec. 8.

Old Benton Harbor tire shop repurposed as marijuana dispensary

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
First Class Cannabis Company has high hopes for its new location on Main Street in Benton Harbor.

Community

Carter King

Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children, in the summer of 2022.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Trip

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Trip!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Trip

2nd Chance Pet: Trip

Updated: 3 hours ago
He’s a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Husky mix who is all puppy, but very gentle and smart!