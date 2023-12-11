Advertise With Us

Family mourns the loss of young son killed in tornado

Arlan Burnham was killed after a tornado hit his family's home.
Arlan Burnham was killed after a tornado hit his family's home.(Burnham Family)
By Caleb Wethington and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A family in Tennessee is mourning the loss of their young son after he was killed by a tornado that hit their home Saturday.

The Burnham family said their home in Clarksville was in the direct path of a tornado and their “beautiful baby boy” Arlan was unable to escape the house.

The family also lost their home in the storms.

“Kyle and I are not OK. We don’t know how to navigate through this. We have no idea what is next. Anyone who knows me at all knows how much I love and adore my kids, all kids really. I cannot put into words how absolutely devastated I am,” the family wrote in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family and in less than 24 hours, it has surpassed $100,000.

“We have an entire army of people helping us. To all of you who have shown up to dig through the rubble to help find and save things like a drawing Arlan made in kindergarten...you have no idea how absolutely grateful I am,” the family added in the Facebook post.

The fundraiser was set up by Brien Burkeen to help the Burnham family through this difficult time. Burkeen said “no donation is too small” in a message alongside the fundraiser.

“Your contributions will go directly towards assisting with funeral expenses for Arlan, as well as aiding in the process of rebuilding their home and replacing essential belongings,” Burkeen said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

South Bend Medical Foundation opens new blood donor center
Indiana BMV announces holiday hours
$1.5M provided for courthouse renovation in Cassopolis
AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day...
Travel expert shares tips for busy holiday season
Travel expert shares tips for busy holiday season