Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is now in custody after police say he led them on a chase that ended in a crash in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Berrien County. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase in the area of M-60 and Yankee Street in Howard Township and eventually took it over.

When the chase reached Cassopolis, police say they were able to successfully deploy stop sticks. The chase continued into Vandalia, where the suspect vehicle crashed behind a home on Lakeview Drive in Penn Township.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man from Elkhart who has not been identified, was then taken into custody. Police say he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the chase.

The suspect was eventually turned over to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the investigation ongoing, but that alcohol and drugs appear to have played a role in the chase.

