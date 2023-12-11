Countryside Academy holds holiday bazaar for student with cancer

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - We are in the thick of the holiday season, a time when we enjoy being together in good cheer.

The holidays, though, are also about goodwill, and that’s what an event late Sunday at Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor was all about as the school community held a holiday bazaar to raise funds for one of their own battling childhood cancer.

Upon hearing about the sophomore’s recent diagnosis, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization coordinated its first-ever holiday market fundraiser.

“We’re hosting our first annual Holiday Bazaar,” said Christina Castaneda, a member of Countryside Academy PTO. “We’re donating all the money to the family in need. Right now, we have a 10th grader that has cancer, so all the money from the vendor fees, the donations from the pictures, the 10% from the food truck, everything is being donated to the family.”

Taking just four weeks to set up, the school PTO president said it’s essential for the community to unite and give back to those in need.

“He gets moved around from place to place, kind of in transition right now dealing with things in the hospital in Kalamazoo, so he needs help with transportation; the family just needs a little bit of financial help,” said Amy Vanderheyden, president of Countryside Academy PTO.

50 local craft and food vendors participated in the event, raising over $2,500 for the student and his family.

“Everybody here; the response was phenomenal,” Castaneda said. “I am beyond grateful; I can’t even express the gratitude shown, I just can’t, because everybody here, they thought they were done with shows for the year, they’re ready to put everything away and just relax, kick their feet up by the fire, and enjoy the holidays. And I said, ‘Hey everybody, we got this cause, can you come out and do one more show,’ and so, everybody you see here today decided that for the cause, they’d come out and get together and do one more show.”

Countryside Academy says they plan to hold the Holiday Bazaar every year.

