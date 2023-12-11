Advertise With Us

‘A Christmas Story’ cast members return to Hammond

Picture of a scene from "A Christmas Story"
Scene from the movie "A Christmas Story"(Associated Press)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - Peter Billingsley (Ralphie) and several other cast members from the classic “A Christmas Story” are returning to Hammond this weekend. The group is getting together as part of the 40th anniversary of the beloved movie.

If you’re a fan of the movie you know it was set in the town of Hohman and you know that the Parkers lived on Cleveland Street. Hohman was actually a disguised name for Hammond, where the story’s narrator and co-writer Jean Shepherd grew up. His family lived on Cleveland Street.

Billingsley says he is looking forward to reuniting with cast members, but says he’s also excited to learn more about Hammond because it’s what the setting of the movie was based on.

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority (SSCVA) has been very much involved with making the reunion happen. The SSCVA is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It has annually had a display at the Indiana Welcome Center that showcased the movie.

The cast members who are returning will also attend the SSCVA’s holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Hard Rock Casino.

