2nd Chance Pet: Trip

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet Refuge say this week’s 2nd Chance Pet has a heart of gold!

Kristin Cooper joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Trip! He’s a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Husky mix who is all puppy, but very gentle and smart!

Cooper says Trip would be best fit with a dog-experienced family that can get him into a routine and work on his training. A home with a fenced-in yard and teenagers as opposed to young kids would also be preferred for this adorable pup!

To learn more about Trip and to see if he is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Trip or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or to Pet Refuge’s Facebook page.

