2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been killed after two separate shootings overnight on South Bend’s northwest side.

The first shooting happened around midnight in the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail. Police say there was a 52-year-old woman found suffering from gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman has been identified as Zawondra Lee.

The second shooting happened about 10 minutes later in the 1600 block of O’Brien Street. This location is roughly seven minutes away from the Ardmore Trail shooting. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, which he later died from.

The man has been identified as Isiah Siggers.

Both of their autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

