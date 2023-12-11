2 injured in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after two separate shootings overnight on South Bend’s northwest side.

The first shooting happened around midnight in the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail. There was one female victim found, but there is no update on her condition at this time.

The second shooting happened about 10 minutes later in the 1600 block of O’Brien Street. This location is roughly seven minutes away from the Ardmore Trail shooting.

Police also say there was one victim in the O’Brien Street shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating both shootings.

