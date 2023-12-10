Turnovers plague Irish in 78-59 blowout loss at No. 8 Marquette

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team found itself in an early 17-0 hole and could never fully recover, as the Fighting Irish fell to the No. 8 Golden Eagles 78-59 on Saturday night.

Notre Dame (4-5) committed turnovers on eight of its first 10 possessions, finally scoring when Markus Burton hit a putback seven minutes into the first half. He finished with a team-high of 20 points.

The Fighting Irish committed a season-high 19 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first half. Their previous high was 12. Shot-clock violations accounted for three of their first seven turnovers.

The Golden Eagles (8-2) led by 28 points, 52-24, at halftime. They led by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

Tae Davis was held to two points and two rebounds after recording a double-double in each of his last two games.

It was the 120th all-time meeting between Notre Dame and Marquette, as the two small, private universities used to meet regularly in a series that dates back to 1920. Notre Dame still holds an 81-39 advantage in the series despite Saturday night’s drubbing.

Notre Dame has a week off before it hosts Georgetown next Saturday. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 2:15 p.m. EST.

