A Rosie Place for Children hosts annual ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ holiday party

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was truly a wonderful life on Saturday morning at A Rosie Place for Children’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” holiday party.

This year’s event was held at the specialty hospital for medically fragile children and their families. It featured a professional photographer, hot cocoa and snacks, as well as family art projects.

There was also a special appearance by both Santa and Mrs. Claus!

“Today is one of our most wonderful days of the year,” said Tieal Bishop, CEO and executive director of a Rosie Place for Children. “This is where we get to bring all families that get to care for medically fragile children and their sibling and their grandparents all together in one day to just celebrate one another and the holiday season. It’s one of the best days we have all year.”

The kids got a chance to visit Santa’s toy shop, marking one of the high points of Saturday’s yearly event.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.