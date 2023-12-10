Kids get free haircuts, hotcakes, hot dogs at Unity Gardens event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hotcakes and hot dogs were all the rage, along with a free haircut, in South Bend on Saturday.

Unity Gardens and the South Bend Re-Entry First Responders worked together to put on the event. Haircuts were free to all kids.

It’s become a staple for families in the community. Organizers with Unity Gardens say the event continues to grow.

“It’s been really good. I mean, we were actually surprised,” said Mitch Yaciw, special projects manager at Unity Gardens. “The first time we did it, we had like 20 to 30 kids. We thought that was pretty good. The next time we did it, we had 45 kids. So, it’s actually grown. So, it’s just really nice, and I think we get regular kids coming in, just feeling better about themselves when they leave. They just love getting a haircut.”

No doubt about it — a good haircut is a shear delight!

There were five barbers on hand to give the kids trims, fades, and the holiday look they want.

