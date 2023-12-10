‘Grunging’ for food: Punk Rock Food Drive supports local food bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the season of giving, and even local rockers are getting in on the festivities by holding the annual Punk Rock Food Drive.

Local musicians are giving a new meaning to the phrase “dinner and a show,” with four bands not only putting on a concert at the Midway Tavern but collecting food and monetary donations for those in need.

While the genre Punk Rock is synonymous with non-conformity, the artists behind the 15th annual Michiana Punk Rock Food Drive say they saw a need in our community and that nothing rocks harder than helping the less fortunate.

“We’ll be collecting food for the community to help out for anyone who is in need during the holidays,” said Mikey Trix, a guitarist with Wolf Ticket. “We’ve got four great bands who are going to be playing, and we just want to help out because there’s a lot of people out there who just can’t get what they need, and we want to help them achieve it.”

Concertgoers were asked to donate $10 or $5 and five non-perishable items at the door, which will all help the Mishawaka Food Pantry.

“The reason I do it is my brother hit hard times years ago, and he really turned to them (the Mishawaka Food Pantry) for help with food, and it really meant a lot to me,” says Bill Finn, a music promoter with South Bend Scene. “My brother passed away, but now, this is kind of a way to honor him every year.”

Local Bands Wolf Ticket, The Distractions, Bomb Cats, and Half Built Homes say that while they’re accustomed to entertaining Michiana year-round, they also feel the need to help out our less fortunate neighbors during the holidays.

“It’s important to be part of a community, and that everyone needs to help and give wherever they can,” Trix said. “If you have a little extra, give it to someone else and make their day.”

If you missed the Punk Rock Food Drive on Saturday, The Mishawaka Food Pantry accepts donations during their hours of operation.

They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the 3rd Thursday every month from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Bend Scene has sponsored the event at different venues around Michiana for the last 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.