First Alert Weather: Next chance of rain or snow may have to wait 10+ days

Chilly temps for the beginning of the workweek with a nice warm up by the end of the week
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine peeks for the afternoon. A few flurries or light snow showers possible north of U.S. 20. High near 35F. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 42F. Low 25F. Wind W SWat 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 40F. Low 24F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern will stay quiet for much of the upcoming work week. Another warm-up arrives this weekend with highs nearing 50s. Small chance of a shower or drizzle this weekend as a weak wave of energy moves into the Midwest/Great Lakes. Mild and quiet pattern should linger right up to Christmas weekend.

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

First Alert Weather: Showers Departing this Afternoon; Sunny Sunday!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT
By Gary Sieber
Isolated storms will be possible through the night