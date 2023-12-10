First Alert Weather: Next chance of rain or snow may have to wait 10+ days

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine peeks for the afternoon. A few flurries or light snow showers possible north of U.S. 20. High near 35F. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 42F. Low 25F. Wind W SWat 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 40F. Low 24F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern will stay quiet for much of the upcoming work week. Another warm-up arrives this weekend with highs nearing 50s. Small chance of a shower or drizzle this weekend as a weak wave of energy moves into the Midwest/Great Lakes. Mild and quiet pattern should linger right up to Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.