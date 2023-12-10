Christmas spirit on full display at Oliver Mansion

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re in a holly, jolly mood this holiday season, then you can head over to Oliver Mansion for Christmas at Copshaholm.

29 decorated Christmas trees can be found throughout the three floors and 38 rooms of the mansion. The mantels and tabletops are fully decked out in the Christmas spirit.

Tours are self-guided, so you can take all the time you need to peruse the festive decor. There are docents in every room to answer any questions you may have.

Organizers say the house is unique in many ways.

“All of the details, all of the trees, and the mantels and even tabletops are coordinated so beautifully within each room,” explained Marilyn Thompson, marketing director at The History Museum. “So, when people come here, even if they have come for 10 years in a row, they will never see the house at the holidays the same way. Every single year it’s different.”

Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Christmas spirit at the mansion during Christmas at Copshaholm. It’s $15 for general admission and $10 for members. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

A Rosie Place for Children hosts annual ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ holiday party

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
It featured a professional photographer, hot cocoa and snacks, as well as family art projects.

Events

Participants craft cookies for SHARE Foundation's first-ever Christmas Bazaar.

SHARE Foundation hosts first-ever Christmas Bazaar

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The SHARE Foundation will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST.

Holidays

Getting festive for the holidays with The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery!

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The pottery studio in downtown South Bend is celebrating the holiday season by inviting you to create your own masterpiece!

Holidays

Hanukkah menorah lighting held at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza on Dec. 7, 2023.

Hanukkah menorah lighting held at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
People met to watch the lighting of the first candle on a giant menorah just after sundown at Jon R. Hunt Plaza.

Latest News

Holidays

Inn at Saint Mary's hosts lighting ceremony for giant outdoor Christmas tree on Dec. 7, 2023.

Lighting ceremony held for giant outdoor Christmas tree

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
An illumination ceremony for a giant outdoor Christmas tree was held at the Inn at Saint Mary’s on Thursday evening.

Holidays

Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
It's a story of romance with a mix of small-town living, bright lights, and a lure of stardom — and it’s all taking place here in Michiana!

Events

South Bend Medical Foundation hosting open house for new donation center

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Medical Foundation is hosting an open house for its new donor center on Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holidays

Southold Dance Theater presents ‘The Nutcracker’ with a South Bend spin!

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
You can catch the one-of-a-kind classic at the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend!

Events

Saint Joseph Health System hosting holiday drive-through meals for seniors

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The medical group will be hosting drive-through meals for seniors on Dec. 12.

Events

New Carlisle hosting community feedback sessions on growth, development

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The town will be hosting two open houses for local residents to offer their input on a comprehensive development plan on Dec. 12.