Christmas spirit on full display at Oliver Mansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re in a holly, jolly mood this holiday season, then you can head over to Oliver Mansion for Christmas at Copshaholm.

29 decorated Christmas trees can be found throughout the three floors and 38 rooms of the mansion. The mantels and tabletops are fully decked out in the Christmas spirit.

Tours are self-guided, so you can take all the time you need to peruse the festive decor. There are docents in every room to answer any questions you may have.

Organizers say the house is unique in many ways.

“All of the details, all of the trees, and the mantels and even tabletops are coordinated so beautifully within each room,” explained Marilyn Thompson, marketing director at The History Museum. “So, when people come here, even if they have come for 10 years in a row, they will never see the house at the holidays the same way. Every single year it’s different.”

Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Christmas spirit at the mansion during Christmas at Copshaholm. It’s $15 for general admission and $10 for members. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

