State Rep. Bauer heading to DC for gun violence prevention campaign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Rep. Maureen Bauer is on a mission to prevent gun violence, and she’s heading to the White House to make a point.

The South Bend Democrat has been in the legislature for three years. During that time, she’s been successful in building some consensus with Republicans on the issue of preventable gun violence.

Case in point, she amended language in a recent house measure to require the Indiana Department of Education and Indiana State Police to send parents information about how to properly store firearms in a home where children are present.

Last August, 1-year-old Kylin Brooks was shot to death by his 2-year-old cousin after the toddler found a handgun under a pillow. The tragedy rocked South Bend.

At a vigil following the shooting, clergy, elected officials, and neighbors came together to lament the entirely preventable loss of a young life.

“Too many senseless shootings that we’ve had. And very tragic, especially when it’s dealing with another child,” said South Bend Common Council President Sharon McBride. “You know, we have the right to bear arms and legally do so, but we also have a responsibility to make sure we are protecting everyone around us in our homes.”

“Part of the tragedy of it is that a baby is shot by a baby,” said Retired Pastor Tina Velthuizen. “A 2-year-old is still really a baby and so all the issues of protecting children and having the guns unloaded and locked and different things that could in fact have prevented this.”

Bauer has been shaken by that shooting, as well as two dozen additional shootings over the last year resulting from a child gaining access to a gun.

GEORGE MALLET: You we’re particularly affected by the death of one year old Kylin Brooks.

REP. MAUREEN BAUER: Yes, primarily because any unintentional shooting is preventable. And, what I tried to do this past legislative session by passing language in House Bill 1177 is helping to educate parents or guardians about how you safely store a firearm in a home where you also have a child present.

Indiana ranks third in the nation for the most unintentional shootings by children, behind only Florida and Texas — both more populated states.

GEORGE MALLET: Give me a sense of the message you’re taking to Washington next week.

REP. MAUREEN BAUER: The message that I’m taking to Washington next week is that gun violence and gun violence prevention is something that’s important to me and Hoosier Democrats.

And Bauer looks forward to both making that point and learning from like-minded legislators.

We don’t know yet whether Bauer will get an audience with President Biden. It is worth noting, though, that Bauer is very persuasive when she makes her case.

She made headway with Republican House Speaker Todd Houston during discussions about House Bill 1177 by sharing in personal terms the story of 1- year old Kylin Brooks.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.