Silent Night: A tradition unlike any other continues at Taylor University

UPLAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just like the name implies, students at Taylor University, a small liberal arts university of evangelical faith in northeastern Indiana, were very much silent on Friday night… but only for a short while.

That’s because madness eventually ensued in what is seen by some as the best tradition in small-college athletics.

Taylor University’s annual “Silent Night” game is a beloved Christmas tradition, where students attend a sold-out men’s basketball game at Odle Arena wearing all sorts of crazy costumes. They remain silent until the Trojans score their 10th point of the game.

That’s when the silence is broken and the floodgates open, as students immediately storm the court right in the middle of the game.

This year, in its 26th year, it took just over three minutes for the Trojans to reach that coveted 10-point mark. Gavin Yoon hit a 3-pointer with the Trojans up 7-5 over Great Lakes Christian College to spark a frenzy that has put the small town of Upland on the map since 1997.

According to the university, no technical foul is given for the court-storming celebration, as a media timeout is issued immediately after Taylor scores its 10th point.

The students eventually returned to the stands to watch an offensive performance from the Trojans that was anything but silent, as Taylor went on to beat Great Lakes Christian 103-65 to improve to 25-1 all-time in “Silent Night” games.

If you’re wondering where the timeless Christmas carol of the same name comes into play during this annual tradition, it does so in the game’s final minutes when the students sing it in unison.

The “Silent Night” game is always played on the Friday before finals week, providing a much-needed boost before students hit the books (or a much-needed break if they aren’t cramming).

Taylor University Athletics has posted a recap of all the beauty and the madness of “Silent Night” 2023 in a video on its YouTube page.

