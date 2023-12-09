Pet Vet: Dos and Don’ts of gifts for pets this holiday season

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holiday season now in swing, you may be inclined to spoil your furry friends with gifts and treats!

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to go over some of the dos and don’t when it comes to gifting pets this holiday season.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Officials with the Berrien County Health Department and County Animal Shelter partnered up to...

Canine distemper on the rise in Berrien County; mysterious dog illness still a concern

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Canine distemper is a highly contagious, incurable, and deadly disease caused by an airborne virus.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Otter

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The Humane Society of St. Joseph County says this week’s 2nd Chance Pet will make for a great family dog!

Pets

Blind kitten featured on ‘2nd Chance Pet’ finds forever home!

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Paisley Ann has already been adopted after being featured on our air just two days ago!

Pets

The refuge is continuing a 20 year tradition this Saturday with the return of its Holiday Bazaar.

Pet Refuge seeking help in fun ways this holiday season

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The animal shelter in South Bend is hosting a holiday bazaar this Saturday, among other things.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Paisley Ann

2nd Chance Pet: Paisley Ann

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell with Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us about a six-month-old kitten named Paisley Ann!

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by...

Pet Vet: Decorating safely for the holidays

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with common decorations and shared how to keep your pets safe while also enjoying the season.

Pets

Picture of a dog in the park

Tips to keep your dog safe on Thanksgiving

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST
|
By Amelia Lee
Be careful what you feed your dog.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Arious

Updated: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Arious!

Pets

‘The News Dog’ finds Irish faithful after Wake Forest win

Updated: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take home the win, everything in Michiana is a little bit better.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Caleb

Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Jamie from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Caleb!