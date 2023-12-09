Notre Dame men’s soccer advances to national championship

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has been unbeaten in 33 straight games when they scored first, and that holds true after defeating Oregon State 1-0 on Friday night.

The lone goal was scored by Eno Nto in the 40th minute off a through-ball from Wyatt Lewis. The Irish will now move on to the national championship game against Clemon in Louisville on Monday night.

This is Notre Dame’s second national championship game appearance in program history. They won it all in their previous appearance in 2013.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) and Joe Alt (76) run off the field during an NCAA college...

Blake Fisher declaring for NFL draft

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Notre Dame will likely need two new starting tackles next season

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men to play in rivalry renewed at Marquette on Saturday

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
When the two teams meet in Milwaukee on Saturday night, it will mark the 120th all-time meeting between the small, private universities.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame football to be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’-type docuseries for Peacock

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The announcement comes less than a month after Notre Dame and NBC agreed to extend their media rights agreement.

Notre Dame

Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women’s 96-42 rout of Lafayette

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
Hidalgo, a freshman guard, is the sixth leading scorer in the nation.

Latest News

Sports

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Talking Sun Bowl with executive director Bernie Olivas

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Tribune and NDinsider.com beat writers Tom Noie and Mike Berardino chat with Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas ahead of the bowl game.

Sports

Pod of Gold: Talking Sun Bowl with executive director Bernie Olivas

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame men’s soccer team is gearing up for its second trip to the College Cup in three...

Russo reflects on Notre Dame’s success ahead of College Cup semis

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Julianne Pelusi
Senior forward Daniel Russo thinks this year's team has the ability to win it all.

Notre Dame

Tae Davis Notre Dame basketball

Davis’ 2nd straight double-double powers Notre Dame past Western Michigan 86-65

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
In his last three games, Tae Davis has scored 46 points and grabbed 28 rebounds.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts wins Bronko Nagurski award, will play in Sun Bowl

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Julianne Pelusi
There’s still a lot up in the air in terms of who will play in Notre Dame’s bowl game later this month, but we do know that the nation’s top defensive player will be suiting up for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Marist Liufau (8) reacts to a play during an NCAA college football game in...

Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau declares for NFL Draft

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The fifth-year senior from Hawaii will not be playing in the Sun Bowl later this month.