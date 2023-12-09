Notre Dame men’s soccer advances to national championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has been unbeaten in 33 straight games when they scored first, and that holds true after defeating Oregon State 1-0 on Friday night.

The lone goal was scored by Eno Nto in the 40th minute off a through-ball from Wyatt Lewis. The Irish will now move on to the national championship game against Clemon in Louisville on Monday night.

This is Notre Dame’s second national championship game appearance in program history. They won it all in their previous appearance in 2013.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6 p.m. EST.

