Notre Dame men’s soccer to advance to national championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has been unbeaten in 33 straight games when they scored first, and that holds true after defeating Oregon State 1-0 on Friday night.

The lone goal was scored by Eno Nto in the 40th minute off a through-ball from Wyatt Lewis. The Irish will now move on to the national championship game against Clemon in Louisville on Monday night.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, this is the second championship game in program history.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6 p.m.

