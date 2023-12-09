Advertise With Us

Notre Dame men’s soccer to advance to national championship

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has been unbeaten in 33 straight games when they scored first, and that holds true after defeating Oregon State 1-0 on Friday night.

The lone goal was scored by Eno Nto in the 40th minute off a through-ball from Wyatt Lewis. The Irish will now move on to the national championship game against Clemon in Louisville on Monday night.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, this is the second championship game in program history.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday morning on State Road 23 just south of Osborne Road.
Walkerton woman dies in crash near North Liberty
Numerous local pro-cannabis organizations held a town hall at Goshen Public Library to discuss...
Cannabis advocates discuss potential benefits of legalization in Indiana
George Becker
Missing Coloma Township man found dead
Braxton Bird
19-year-old sentenced to 58 years for murder of St. Joe County corrections officer
First Alert Forecasst
First Alert Weather: Windy on Saturday; Cold on Sunday

Latest News

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) and Joe Alt (76) run off the field during an NCAA college...
Blake Fisher declaring for NFL draft
Notre Dame men to play in rivalry renewed at Marquette on Saturday
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame football to be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’-type docuseries for Peacock
Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women’s 96-42 rout of Lafayette