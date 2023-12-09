Advertise With Us

Michigan officials warn of potential rabies outbreak after pet skunk tests positive

(AZ Game and Fish)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATTICA, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Health and Natural Resources officials warn of a possible rabies outbreak in pet skunks.

A skunk, bought from a breeder, tested positive for rabies late last month. People are encouraged to contact their vet if they bought a skunk in the last six months through Countryside Feather Farm/Rose’s Skunks in Attica, which is north of Detroit, just east of Flint.

State officials don’t know how the skunk was infected.

Michigan residents are allowed to have skunks bred in captivity only with a permit issued by the state.

