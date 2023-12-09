First Alert Weather: Warm Days Are Done, Highs Falling to the 30s Tomorrow

Some on and off lake effect flurries possible through tomorrow evening.
First Alert Weather: Warm Days Are Done, Highs Falling to the 30s Tomorrow
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow/flurries throughout the day. No road impacts expected from any light snow showers. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the upper 20s. High 37F. Low 28F. Snow chances 40%.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Wind chills in the 10s in the morning. High 39F. Low 27F. Winds SW 10-15.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Slightly less cold than the day before. High 41F. Low 24F. Winds W 10-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow warming trend with clear skies for all of Michiana for this workweek, with temps reaching into the mid to upper 40s by Friday, but it will be interrupted by another system expected to bring in precipitation for next weekend, and into the next NEXT workweek, temps will tumble once again.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers Departing this Afternoon; Sunny Sunday!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Isolated storms will be possible through the night