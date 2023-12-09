First Alert Weather: Warm Days Are Done, Highs Falling to the 30s Tomorrow

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow/flurries throughout the day. No road impacts expected from any light snow showers. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the upper 20s. High 37F. Low 28F. Snow chances 40%.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Wind chills in the 10s in the morning. High 39F. Low 27F. Winds SW 10-15.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Slightly less cold than the day before. High 41F. Low 24F. Winds W 10-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow warming trend with clear skies for all of Michiana for this workweek, with temps reaching into the mid to upper 40s by Friday, but it will be interrupted by another system expected to bring in precipitation for next weekend, and into the next NEXT workweek, temps will tumble once again.

