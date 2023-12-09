First Alert Weather: Colder With Scattered Light Rain/Snow Showers Today

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered light lake effect rain/snow showers on and off throughout the day. Roads will likely remain too warm for impacts, but there may be some light grassy accumulations. High: 37. Winds: WNW 10-15mph. Wind Chills: Upper 20s. Rain/snow chances: 40%.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few light snow showers possible. Winds diminish. Low: 28. Winds: W 5-10. Snow chances: 30%.

MONDAY: AM clouds give way to PM sunshine. Breezy at times. High: 37. Winds: SW 10-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern will stay quiet for much of the upcoming work week. Highs rise into the lower 40s on Tuesday before our next cold front moves across Michiana. Wednesday will be colder behind the front with highs in the upper 30s. The colder weather will be short-lived as temperatures rise back into the mid 40s by the end of the work week. Our next storm system could impact us by next weekend.

