Advertise With Us

Commercial air service returns to Purdue University Airport

Purdue University has announced the return of flight services on Dec. 8, 2023.
Purdue University has announced the return of flight services on Dec. 8, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - You could soon grab a quick flight to Chicago from Purdue University!

Purdue University and Surf Air Mobility Inc. have agreed to begin scheduled commuter air service between West Lafayette/Purdue University Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Officials say that there will be 24 weekly round-trip flights currently between Purdue, referred to as LAF, and O’Hare.

This marks the return of air service to LAF for the first time since 2004. It comes as part of the “Purdue Flies” initiative, which is expected to expand the Discovery Park District and serve the Greater Lafayette community.

Officials say a start date is in the early second quarter of 2024.

To learn more about the airport, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility
The crash happened Friday morning on State Road 23 just south of Osborne Road.
Walkerton woman dies in crash near North Liberty
Braxton Bird
19-year-old sentenced to 58 years for murder of St. Joe County corrections officer
Numerous local pro-cannabis organizations held a town hall at Goshen Public Library to discuss...
Cannabis advocates discuss potential benefits of legalization in Indiana
Adonis Hawkins
South Bend man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting

Latest News

Missing Coloma Township man found dead
LaSalle Avenue reopens after months-long construction project
60 Years Later: South Bend moves forward after Studebaker’s departure
First Alert Forecasst
First Alert Forecast