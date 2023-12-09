Commercial air service returns to Purdue University Airport

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - You could soon grab a quick flight to Chicago from Purdue University!

Purdue University and Surf Air Mobility Inc. have agreed to begin scheduled commuter air service between West Lafayette/Purdue University Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Officials say that there will be 24 weekly round-trip flights currently between Purdue, referred to as LAF, and O’Hare.

This marks the return of air service to LAF for the first time since 2004. It comes as part of the “Purdue Flies” initiative, which is expected to expand the Discovery Park District and serve the Greater Lafayette community.

Officials say a start date is in the early second quarter of 2024.

