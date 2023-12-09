Advertise With Us

Berrien County Walgreens administers wrong RSV vaccine to pregnant woman

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Walgreens in Berrien County is investigating after a worker gave a pregnant woman the wrong RSV vaccine.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed the news, saying the company is reviewing its RSV vaccine procedure at the location.

Two vaccines designed to prevent RSV were approved this year, but only one of them is approved for pregnant women.

The county’s medical director says the woman who received the wrong dose is being monitored.

