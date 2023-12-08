Advertise With Us

Winning ticket drawn for second-largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you purchased a lotto ticket in Indianapolis, you might want to check the numbers!

The winning ticket for the second-largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot at $44 million. The ticket was purchased at Lucky’s Mart at 5208 W. 10th St. on Wednesday. This jackpot ranks as the third-largest U.S. jackpot behind Powerball and Mega Millions.

The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 6, are: 9-16-22-26-30-37.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 9, is an estimated $1 million.

