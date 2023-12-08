Walkerton woman dies in crash near North Liberty

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified Kathy Moore, 61, of Walkerton as the person who died in a crash on Friday morning near North Liberty.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on State Road 23 between New Road and Osborne Road. According to police, a box truck crashed into the back of an SUV that was stopped for a school bus that was picking up students.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Moore, the driver of the SUV, dead. She was the only person inside the vehicle.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is handling the investigation. Police say the driver of the box truck, a 32-year-old Indianapolis man, is cooperating with authorities.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosts 27th annual transportation breakfast

Updated: moments ago

News

Proposed ordinance could shake up South Bend Housing Authority board

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Coach Ivey and players rings bells, fundraise, and pass out home-game tickets to Sam's Club...

Notre Dame women’s basketball rings bells for Red Kettle Campaign

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Head coach Niele Ivey and some of the team were outside of Sam’s Club in Mishawaka on Friday morning to ring bells and help out the Salvation Army

News

SHARE Foundation hosts first-ever Christmas Bazaar

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame women's basketball rings bells for Red Kettle Campaign

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Search underway for missing Coloma Township man

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Walkerton woman dies in crash near North Liberty

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

George Becker

Search underway for missing Coloma Township man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
George Becker, 69, was last seen on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Police say he wandered away from his home on Park Road.

Community

The Salvation Army announced the winner of their guns and hoses bell-ringing event, and there...

Over $1,300 raised in Salvation Army Guns and Hoses event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natacha Casal
The Salvation Army announced the winner of their guns and hoses bell-ringing event, and there was some friendly competition between the departments.

News

The greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted their 27th annual transportation breakfast...

Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosts 27th annual transportation breakfast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal
This year, the chamber focused on why supplier diversity is so important to have in our local economy, and how both existing and new businesses could benefit from it.

Holidays

Getting festive for the holidays with The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
The pottery studio in downtown South Bend is celebrating the holiday season by inviting you to create your own masterpiece!