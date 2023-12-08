Walkerton woman dies in crash near North Liberty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified Kathy Moore, 61, of Walkerton as the person who died in a crash on Friday morning near North Liberty.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on State Road 23 between New Road and Osborne Road. According to police, a box truck crashed into the back of an SUV that was stopped for a school bus that was picking up students.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Moore, the driver of the SUV, dead. She was the only person inside the vehicle.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is handling the investigation. Police say the driver of the box truck, a 32-year-old Indianapolis man, is cooperating with authorities.

