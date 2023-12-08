Advertise With Us

State Farm hosting toy drive on Saturday

(Contributed)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Calvin Johnson State Farm Insurance Agency is hosting a toy drive on Saturday!

The insurance agency has been collecting toys since Nov. 15 at its facility at 812 E. Jefferson Blvd. A special collection will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in donating are asked to drop off new and unwrapped toys for ages seven to 18.

Cash donations are also accepted in-person or electronically via Cash App: $Donations1914.

