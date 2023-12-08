SHARE Foundation hosts first-ever Christmas Bazaar

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking ahead to this weekend, Santa is coming to town!

And if you want to meet him, take pictures, and help a good cause at the same time, we’ve got you covered!

This Saturday, get on out to the SHARE Foundation, a home for adults with intellectual disabilities. They are going to showcase and sell items they made at their first-ever Christmas Bazaar.

You can purchase soap, rosaries, dish towels they weave, cookies and other items. There will also be arts and crafts for the kids.

“Every individual will make money themselves, so it’s an empowering moment for them that here they are working day in and day out making things with their hands and now they’ll be able to participate in their own quality of life by being the salespeople, welcoming people into the bazaar and then reaping the benefits in time for Christmas, they’re very very excited,” explained Bill Harmon, executive director of the SHARE Foundation.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST.

If you would like to learn more about the Share Foundation, click here.

