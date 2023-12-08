Search underway for missing Coloma Township man

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Coloma Township need your help finding a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

George Becker, 69, was last seen on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Police say he wandered away from his home on Park Road.

Police believe Becker is wearing a light-colored T-shirt and black sweatpants. His hair is currently longer than in the picture below and he is unshaven.

According to police, Becker is 5′5″ and approximately 130 pounds.

If you have any information on Becker’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Coloma Township Police Department at 269-468-8291 or Berrien County Dispatch at 269-983-3060. You can also reach out to the department through Facebook Messenger.

George Becker (Picasa | Coloma Township Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.