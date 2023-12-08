Proposed ordinance could shake up South Bend Housing Authority board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A proposed ordinance seeks to shake things up at the South Bend Housing Authority.

All members of the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners are now appointed by Mayor James Mueller.

The proposed ordinance would have three members appointed by the mayor and three by the South Bend Common Council. It would also require that all board members be South Bend residents and that two be tenants in public housing.

However, the push for reform could be over before it begins. Some say state law requires that the mayor make all the appointments and that state law calls for seven members.

