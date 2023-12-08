Over $1,300 raised in Salvation Army Guns and Hoses event

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army announced the winner on Friday, of their guns and hoses bell-ringing event, and there was some friendly competition between the departments.

The Elkhart fire and police department were able to raise over $1,300 for the Salvation Army

Earlier this week the departments rang bells outside of a Walmart, encouraging customers to donate to the iconic red kettles.

This year’s winner was the fire department and the chief says everyone back at the station had a feeling they were going to win again.

“This year we won by $104 and I believe last year we won by $400. Its not about who wins it’s about whether you know that each of us as a department has the opportunity to assist the Salvation Army we are providing the resources they need and to help those who are in need this time of year,” said Shaun Egerton, Chief of Elkhart Fire Department.

Both the Elkhart fire and police department have been longstanding partners with the salvation army and already looking forward to next year’s guns and hoses event.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.