Notre Dame women’s basketball rings bells for Red Kettle Campaign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team took some time to get into the holiday spirit and support a good cause.

Some members of the team were outside of Sam’s Club in Mishawaka on Friday morning to ring bells and help out the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

That included head coach Niele Ivey and, most importantly, the Kroc Center mascot RJ. 16 News Now got a chance to talk to Ivey, who shared why events like this are important to her.

“I feel like my staff does a great job of organizing these types of give-back events,” Ivey said. “So, we’re going to try to make this an annual-annual thing for our coaching staff and program, to come out to support South Bend community and Salvation Army.”

Coach Ivey wasn’t just fundraising; she was also giving out tickets to catch the Irish at home this season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.