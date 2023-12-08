Advertise With Us

Notre Dame men to play in rivalry renewed at Marquette on Saturday

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team is preparing to face another team that used to be a regular part of its schedule.

The Fighting Irish (4-4) will travel to Milwaukee to take on No. 8 Marquette (7-2) in the latest installment of a series that dates back to 1920. When the two teams meet at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, it will mark the 120th all-time meeting between the small, private universities.

“It’ll be rocking in there,” said Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry. “They have great fans, and it’ll be well attended, and it’ll be loud. You’ve just got to play with poise. That’s the only thing. The one thing is that it’s hard to play on the road. You’ve got to be really good when you play on the road, no matter who you play. But the people in the stands, they’re not playing. There’s five dudes on the court and the guys coming off the bench. Thats the only thing you have to focus on.”

Notre Dame holds an 81-38 advantage in the series and is 32-24 all-time at Marquette, according to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune. However, the No. 8 Golden Eagles will likely give this young Irish squad fits.

“You look at their team, they’ve had continuity since (head coach) Shaka (Smart) has been there,” Shrewsberry said. “Everybody in their starting lineup has been there three years they’ve been playing together. So, there’s some things that they’re going to be able to do that we’re not going to know how to be able to guard it. Now, it’s just a matter of I hope they don’t do it.”

The Irish are coming off a 21-point home win over Western Michigan on Tuesday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and got Notre Dame back to .500 on the season.

Tipoff for Saturday night’s tilt is set for 9 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.

