Notre Dame football to be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’-type docuseries for Peacock

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Associated Press)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a Notre Dame fan and fan of HBO’s popular NFL program “Hard Knocks,” you’ll love what’s in store for the Fighting Irish football team next year.

According to Sports Illustrated, Notre Dame and NBC’s Peacock streaming service are planning to produce a season-long documentary on the Irish football program. The series is reportedly going to be similar to “Hard Knocks” and will debut in 2024.

The announcement about the docuseries comes less than a month after Notre Dame and NBC agreed to extend their media rights agreement for Fighting Irish home games through the 2029 season. According to Sports Illustrated, this docuseries was part of the new deal.

It’s unclear at this time when it will premiere.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men to play in rivalry renewed at Marquette on Saturday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
When the two teams meet in Milwaukee on Saturday night, it will mark the 120th all-time meeting between the small, private universities.

Notre Dame

Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women’s 96-42 rout of Lafayette

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
Hidalgo, a freshman guard, is the sixth leading scorer in the nation.

Sports

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Talking Sun Bowl with executive director Bernie Olivas

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Tribune and NDinsider.com beat writers Tom Noie and Mike Berardino chat with Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas ahead of the bowl game.

Sports

Pod of Gold: Talking Sun Bowl with executive director Bernie Olivas

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST

Latest News

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame men’s soccer team is gearing up for its second trip to the College Cup in three...

Russo reflects on Notre Dame’s success ahead of College Cup semis

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Julianne Pelusi
Senior forward Daniel Russo thinks this year's team has the ability to win it all.

Notre Dame

Tae Davis Notre Dame basketball

Davis’ 2nd straight double-double powers Notre Dame past Western Michigan 86-65

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
In his last three games, Tae Davis has scored 46 points and grabbed 28 rebounds.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts wins Bronko Nagurski award, will play in Sun Bowl

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Julianne Pelusi
There’s still a lot up in the air in terms of who will play in Notre Dame’s bowl game later this month, but we do know that the nation’s top defensive player will be suiting up for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Marist Liufau (8) reacts to a play during an NCAA college football game in...

Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau declares for NFL Draft

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The fifth-year senior from Hawaii will not be playing in the Sun Bowl later this month.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) holds with the MVP trophy after the team's Gator...

Report: Former Irish QB Tyler Buchner intends to return to Notre Dame as lacrosse player

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
While in high school, Buchner was considered one of the top lacrosse recruits in the country.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....

A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame football team, you’ve likely noticed that numerous Fighting Irish players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.