Notre Dame football to be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’-type docuseries for Peacock

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a Notre Dame fan and fan of HBO’s popular NFL program “Hard Knocks,” you’ll love what’s in store for the Fighting Irish football team next year.

According to Sports Illustrated, Notre Dame and NBC’s Peacock streaming service are planning to produce a season-long documentary on the Irish football program. The series is reportedly going to be similar to “Hard Knocks” and will debut in 2024.

The announcement about the docuseries comes less than a month after Notre Dame and NBC agreed to extend their media rights agreement for Fighting Irish home games through the 2029 season. According to Sports Illustrated, this docuseries was part of the new deal.

It’s unclear at this time when it will premiere.

