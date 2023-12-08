Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition to host fundraiser for community initiatives

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) will host a fundraiser Friday to continue its work in the community.

The NIHHC focuses on fostering healthy initiatives across northern Indiana by providing resources like COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, hosting events in schools to educate students to lead healthy lives and providing healthcare screenings for people who would otherwise not have access to healthcare.

The Winter Wellness Wonderland Fundraiser will happen at 6 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom in Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre and promises to be a night of dining, dancing, and charitable contributions.

The coalition has been around since 2002 and it offers services to the communities of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Marshall counties. They also have local offices in Elkhart and Warsaw.

WNDU’s Erika Jimenez will be emceeing the event.

Tickets for the Winter Wellness Wonderland Fundraiser are available for purchase here, but if you can’t make it you can also donate online.

Let’s come together to create a healthier and happier northern Indiana.

